Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag duo in quarterfinals; Sen, Treesa-Gayatri bow out of World Championships

India's HS Prannoy showed nerves of steel, advancing to his third successive quarterfinals at the World Championships with a fighting three-game win over former champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore here on Thursday.

World number 9 Prannoy, who won the Malaysia Masters and finished runner-up at Australian Open this season, once again displayed his sterling fighting qualities during his 21-18 15-21 21-19 win over the seventh seeded Loh at the Royal Arena.