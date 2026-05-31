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Homesportsbadminton

Satwik-Chirag end title drought with maiden Singapore Open crown

Satwik and Chirag had last lifted a trophy at the Thailand Open in 2024.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 12:44 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 12:44 IST
Sports NewsBadmintonSingapore OpenSatwiksairaj RankireddyChirag Shetty

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