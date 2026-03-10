Menu
badminton

Shuttler Lakshya Sen turns focus on World Championships, Asian Games

'Yes, I think those two are the major events that I will be playing this year: World Championships and Asian Games,' said Lakshya during a media interaction.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 20:21 IST
Published 10 March 2026, 20:21 IST
Badminton

