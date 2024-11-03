Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsbadminton

Shuttler Malvika Bansod enters women's singles final at Hylo Open, Ayush Shetty crashes out

Malvika, seeded sixth, defeated Jakobsen 23-21, 21-18 in a match that lasted 44 minutes.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 19:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 November 2024, 19:27 IST
Sports NewsBadminton

Follow us on :

Follow Us