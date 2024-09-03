Shuttlers Saneeth, Tarun crash out of Taipei Open, fail to make main draw

In mixed doubles, Teeraratsakul Pakkapon and Muenwong Phataimas of Thailand overcame India's Ashith Surya and Amrutha Parmuthesh 21-13, 21-19 in the round of 32, while the pair of Min Hao Tseng and Shan Pei Hsieh of Taipei defeated Ayush Raj Gupta and Sruti Swain 21-8, 21-14 in the qualification round of 16.