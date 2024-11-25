Sindhu, Lakshya eye titles at Syed Modi International

<p>Lucknow: P V Sindhu and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lakshya-sen">Lakshya Sen</a> will aim to end their title droughts when they spearhead India's challenge at the Syed Modi International Super 300 badminton tournament starting here on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Fresh off a semifinal finish in their comeback tournament post the Paris Olympics, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/chirag-shetty">Chirag Shetty</a>, the former world No. 1 doubles pair, enter as favourites in the men's doubles category.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pv-sindhu">Sindhu</a>, a two-time Olympic medallist, last clinched a title at the Singapore Open in 2022, while Lakshya, a 2021 World Championships bronze-medallist, won the Canada Open in 2023.</p>.<p>The 29-year-old Sindhu reached the final of the Malaysia Masters earlier this year but has struggled to find her peak form.</p>.<p>Lakshya, 23, showed promise with semifinal finishes at the All England Championship, French Open, and Paris Olympics, where he lost the bronze playoff from a strong position to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia.</p>.IPL 2025 Auction | Getting Ishan Kishan a huge deal for us, nothing could offset Nattu's loss, says SRH's Vettori.<p>Both shuttlers have endured mixed fortunes since their Olympic outings.</p>.<p>Lakshya faced early exits at the Arctic Open, Denmark Open, and Kumamoto Masters before recovering to an extent with a quarterfinal finish at the China Masters, avenging his Olympic loss to Lee in the process.</p>.<p>Lakshya starts his campaign here against a qualifier, hoping to reclaim his spot on the podium.</p>.<p>Sindhu, meanwhile, has battled inconsistency, with a shock first-round loss to Canada's Michelle Li in Finland and subsequent defeats at the Denmark Open and Kumamoto Masters.</p>.<p>She opens her campaign against compatriot Anmol Kharb, a 17-year-old rising star who has impressed with titles at the Belgium and Poland International Challenge events this year.</p>.<p>The clash between the seasoned Sindhu and the prodigious Kharb promises to be an intriguing one, symbolising the generational shift in Indian badminton.</p>.<p>In men's singles, second seed Priyanshu Rajawat is a strong contender alongside Lakshya.</p>.Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Bumrah leads India to biggest Test win on Australian soil.<p>The 22-year-old from Dhar has shown promise on the international circuit, including a fighting performance at the China Masters.</p>.<p>Other Indian hopefuls include third seed Kiran George, 2023 World Junior Championships bronze-medallist Ayush Shetty, Odisha Masters winner Sathish Karunakaran, and national champion Chirag Sen.</p>.<p>The women's singles draw also looks competitive, with second seed Malvika Bansod aiming to better her runner-up finish in the 2022 edition.</p>.<p>Third seed Aakarshi Kashyap, sixth seed Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj, and fifth seed Anupama Upadhyaya are among others eyeing glory.</p>.<p>Isharani Baruah, who has clinched titles at the Sri Lanka International, Dutch International, and India International, along with Devika Sihag, will also hope for a good outing. Unnati Hooda, a winner at the 2023 Abu Dhabi Masters, is another player to watch out for.</p>.<p>In women's doubles, the top-seeded duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto, along with second seeds Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly, are strong title contenders, with a potential all-Indian final on the cards.</p>