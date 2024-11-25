Home
Sindhu, Lakshya eye titles at Syed Modi International

Lakshya starts his campaign here against a qualifier, hoping to reclaim his spot on the podium.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 10:10 IST

India NewsSports NewsBadmintonlakshya senPV Sindhu

