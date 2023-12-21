Top seeds Lakshya, Aakarshi have it easy in badminton nationals

Guwahati: Commonwealth Games gold medallist and top seed Lakshya Sen and top-billed Aakarshi Kashyap reached the men's and women's singles third round respectively in the 85th Senior National badminton Championships here on Thursday.

Sen warded off T Sidarth 21-8, 21-5, while Aakarshi was made to sweat by Rituparna Das before emerging a 21-18, 21-11 winner in 32 minutes.

Sen and Sidarth were cautious in the first game as the players fought for each point until they reached a tie at 5-5. He then accelerated to secure the first game at 21-8.