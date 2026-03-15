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Vimal requests BWF to reconsider proposed scoring system changes

In February, the BWF proposed to change the scoring system from the existing best-of-three games of 21 points each to best-of-three games of 15 points each.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 15:20 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 15:20 IST
Sports NewsBadmintonBWFvimal kumar

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