<p>Bengaluru: Joining the growing list of names voicing their opinion about the proposed changes to the scoring system, former player and coach U Vimal Kumar formally reached out to the president of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) to reconsider the suggested modifications and listed 10 core recommendations in his letter. </p>.<p>In February, the BWF proposed to change the scoring system from the existing best-of-three games of 21 points each to best-of-three games of 15 points each. The suggestion, however, has largely caused discomfort and drawn the ire of several former and current players along with coaching staff from around the world. </p>.<p>"While I fully support BWF’s long-term vision for the sport, I strongly believe that altering the existing scoring system risks diluting the core essence of badminton - its physical toughness, tactical depth and mental resilience," the 63-year-old Vimal has stated in his letter to Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, who became the first woman BWF president when the 61-year-old Thai began her four-year tenure in April 2025.</p>.<p>"The current 21-point best-of-three format is working extremely well and should not be compromised without exhaustive consultation. I respectfully urge BWF to consider these points carefully before implementing irreversible changes," Vimal wrote.</p>.<p>Requesting the world badminton body to retain the 21-point format for men’s and women’s singles, respectively, especially at the Tour 1000 and 750 events, the Indian Olympian has also suggested: "If experimentation is required, restrict the 15-point format to Tour 500 and lower-tier events, or to non-singles disciplines."</p>.<p>Further, extending tournament duration rather than shortening matches, additional rest days to improve match quality and player longevity, better scheduling of calendar, conducting the World Championships once every three years with prize money, are some of the other 10 key recommendations made by Vimal. </p>.<p>"Rotate major events over a three-year cycle: Year 1: Sudirman Cup; Year 2: Thomas & Uber Cup; Year 3: World Championships. Reform Thomas & Uber Cup by reintroducing home-and-away matches on the lines of the Davis Cup in tennis. Increase Tour 1000 and 750 event draws to 64 players," also found a mention by Vimal.</p>