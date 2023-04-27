BCCI announces annual central contracts for Indian women players

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday announced the Annual Player Contracts for Indian senior women's team for the 2022-23 season with captain Harmanpreet Kaur, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, as well as Deepti Sharma being put in Grade ‘A’.

Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shefali Verma, Richa Ghosh, and Rajeshwari Gayakwad have been put in Grade ‘B’, while Meghna Singh, Devika Vaidya, Sabbineni Meghana, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, and Yastika Bhatia have been listed under Grade ‘C’.

More to follow...