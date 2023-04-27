BCCI announces annual central contracts for Indian women players

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday announced the Annual Player Contracts for Indian senior women's team for the 2022-23 season with captain Harmanpreet Kaur, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, as well as Deepti Sharma being put in Grade ‘A’.
Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shefali Verma, Richa Ghosh, and Rajeshwari Gayakwad have been put in Grade ‘B’, while Meghna Singh, Devika Vaidya, Sabbineni Meghana, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, and Yastika Bhatia have been listed under Grade ‘C’.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
TTD uses 3 tonnes of flowers for annual Pushpayagam
102-yr-old convicted Nazi guard dies awaiting appeal
B'luru man kills father for refusing money for liquor
One killed as fight over girl ends in tragedy
Andhra school text books now available in PDF format
Brazilian dictionary adds Pelé as synonym of best