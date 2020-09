The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced CRED as an official partner for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

CRED is a Bangalore based credit card bill payment platform.

BCCI announces CRED as Official Partner for IPL #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/ut9eSpklFS — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 1, 2020

