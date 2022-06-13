BCCI hikes monthly pensions of ex-cricketers, umpires

BCCI announces increase in monthly pensions of former cricketers, umpires

Ganguly said that it is important for the cricket board to take care of the financial well-being of our former cricketers and umpires

IANS
IANS,
  • Jun 13 2022, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2022, 22:15 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced a hike in monthly pensions of former cricketers (both men and women) and former umpires.

Ex-India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that it is extremely important for the cricket board to take care of the financial well-being of our former cricketers and umpires.

"It is extremely important that the financial well-being of our former cricketers is taken care of. The players remain the lifeline and as a Board, it is our duty to be by their side once their playing days are over. The umpires have been unsung heroes and the BCCI truly values their contribution," he said.

"The welfare of our cricketers be it former or present is a top priority, and increasing pension amounts is a step in that direction. The BCCI values the contribution the umpires have made over the years and this is one way to express our gratitude for their diligent services to Indian Cricket. A total of around 900 personnel will get the benefit of the scheme with more than 75 per cent of the beneficiaries getting a 100 per cent raise," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said.

"Whatever the BCCI is today, it is because of the contribution of its former cricketers and umpires. We are pleased to announce the increase in the monthly pensions which will be a gesture for the well-being of our former cricketers," BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal said.

BCCI
Sports News
India
Sourav Ganguly

