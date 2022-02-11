Ganguly admitted to hospital for cardiac check-up

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly admitted to hospital for cardiac check-up

Ganguly had undergone treatment for a heart condition earlier this year

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 11 2022, 21:21 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2022, 21:21 ist
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Credit: AFP Photo

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly was admitted to the Narayana Health City hospital here for a cardiac check-up on Friday. The BCCI president is in the city for the Indian Premier League 2022 Mega Auction.

The 49-year-old Ganguly, who had undergone treatment for a heart condition earlier this year, was admitted to the hospital and a team of doctors are assessing his heart conditions. However, the Narayana Health City has not given any updates about his health, but it is believed to be a routine check-up.

Ganguly had twice been admitted to the hospital last year after complaining of chest discomfort. He later underwent two angioplasty procedures.

Ganguly, who is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for the Omicron variant in January 2022. His brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested Covid-19 positive earlier this year.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sourav Ganguly
BCCI
Sports News

What's Brewing

Ghost village in Spain as drought empties reservoir

Ghost village in Spain as drought empties reservoir

Rahul, Axar ruled out of T20 series against West Indies

Rahul, Axar ruled out of T20 series against West Indies

Raped and strangled, woman lay unconscious for 6 days

Raped and strangled, woman lay unconscious for 6 days

Stylish new sneakers to watch out for in 2022

Stylish new sneakers to watch out for in 2022

What are asteroids made of? A sample tells us

What are asteroids made of? A sample tells us

What's next for TikTok's music industry revolution?

What's next for TikTok's music industry revolution?

From knitting to packing: Indian cotton yarn's journey

From knitting to packing: Indian cotton yarn's journey

'Gehraiyaan' movie review: Compelling romantic drama

'Gehraiyaan' movie review: Compelling romantic drama

 