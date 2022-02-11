BCCI president Sourav Ganguly not admitted, clarifies hospital

Following some reports stated BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was admitted to the Narayana Health City hospital for cardiac check-up on Friday, the hospital authorities clarified that the reports were false.

Ganguly visited the hospital to meet Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder of the hospital, since the former cricketer was in Bengaluru.

"Reference to the news of Sourav Ganguly, president, BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) being admitted at Narayana Health City, Bengaluru. We would like to clarify that the news of him being admitted is incorrect. Sourav Ganguly was at the hospital to meet Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairman & Founder, Narayana Health on a brief, courtesy visit since he was in Bengaluru," statement from Dr Nitin Manjunath, Facility Director, Narayana Health City, stated.

Ganguly had undergone treatment for a heart condition earlier this year.

