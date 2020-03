BCCI Cricket Advisory Committtee (CAC) has recommended former Indian cricketers, Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh for senior men's selection committee panel, according to ANI.

The committee has also recommended Joshi for the position of Chairman of senior men's selection committee. CAC has Madan Lal, Rudra Pratap Singh and Sulakshana Naik as core members.

The committee currently has Devang Gandhi, Sarandeep Singh and Jatin Paranjape,