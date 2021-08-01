BCCI to have new CEO, Hemang Amin can apply too

BCCI to have new CEO, Hemang Amin can apply too

Currently, IPL Chief Operations Officer Hemang Amin is the interim CEO

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 01 2021, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2021, 22:25 ist
The eligibility criteria for the post of BCCI CEO is more than 10 years of experience working in a top management position in a company that has Rs 100 crore annual turnover. Credit: AFP Photo

The Indian cricket board will have a new CEO in the coming months, a post which was vacated by Rahul Johri last year.

The five BCCI office bearers, including president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah, vice president Rajiv Shukla, treasurer Arun Dhumal and joint secretary Jayesh George met here on Saturday to discuss a host of issues and appointment of a full-time CEO was one of them.

Currently, IPL Chief Operations Officer Hemang Amin is the interim CEO.

"We will have a new CEO soon and currently we are discussing about the process of appointment. During Rahul's time, we had a head hunting agency. Whether we will do the same thing or directly seek applications is yet to be decided," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The eligibility criteria for the post of BCCI CEO is more than 10 years of experience working in a top management position in a company that has Rs 100 crore annual turnover.

Can Hemang Amin apply if he wishes to?

Also read: National interests: BCCI bans cricketers participating in PoK League from playing in Indian leagues

"Yes, Hemang will also have to apply for the position if he is interested. His application to the best of my knowledge won't be accepted automatically."

PwC gives presentation on NCA

It is learnt that representatives of Price Waterhouse Coopers gave an extensive presentation on the new National Cricket Academy which in a few years will move out of Chinnaswamy Stadium premises and be constructed in the land that BCCI had bought.

U-23 CK Nayudu to become inter-state A team meet

The BCCI has decided that the CK Nayudu tournament for men which is an U-23 event will be turned into U-25 in the current season as a lot of age group cricketers who won't be selected for Ranji Trophy this year would have no quality game time.

"It will be state A team concept which would also help the supply line of Ranji teams," the source said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Cricket
BCCI
sports
Jay Shah
Sourav Ganguly

What's Brewing

India-B'desh rail route shut during war in 1965 revived

India-B'desh rail route shut during war in 1965 revived

India enter semis of Olympics men's hockey after 49 yrs

India enter semis of Olympics men's hockey after 49 yrs

India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth

India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth

The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

The rise of India's 21st century women athletes

The rise of India's 21st century women athletes

 