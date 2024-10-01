Bengaluru golfer Avani turns pro

<p>Bengaluru: After earning a name for herself as a top amateur golfer, Avani Prashanth has decided to turn professional. </p>.<p>For this, the Bengaluru girl has chosen the Hero Women’s Indian Open, a Ladies European Tour (LET) event which will held at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram from October 24-27, as the first tournament in her new journey as a pro. Avani has been granted a sponsor invite by the organisers for the event. </p>.<p>After qualifying through the LPGA Q-school Stage 1, her goal for the year is to earn full playing rights on the LPGA and the LET.</p>.A golf nerd finds her footing on the greens .<p>Avani has played all the top amateur events in the world, achieved the highest ranking of 39th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) with a top-4 finish in the World Amateur Team Championship 2023, a top-10 in the Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific 2024 and won the Queen Sirikit Cup 2023.</p>.<p>“The timing feels right as I have gained significant experience playing in 15 LET/ LET Access events in the last 2.5 years. And some top finishes including a top-5 at the Hero Women’s Indian Open 2023 and a win on the LET Access last year in Sweden helped me in deciding to turn pro,” said the 17-year-old. </p>