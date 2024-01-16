Bhambri-Haase pair loses in Australian Open men's doubles first round

Melbourne: India's Yuki Bhambri and his Dutch partner Robin Haase squandered three match points in the deciding set to go down against Nicolas Barrientos of Colombia and Rafael Matos of Brazil in the Australian Open men's doubles first round here on Tuesday.

The unseeded Indo-Dutch pair lost 6-1 6-7 (8-10) 6-7 (7-10) in the opening round match that lasted two hours and 26 minutes.

After Bhambri and Haase won the first set, their opponents made a comeback into the match by taking the second set in tie-break.