Bhuvneshwar, Kohli return for T20, ODIs against Windies

A fit-again Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Thursday made a comeback to the Indian teams for the upcoming ODI and T20 series against the West Indies while captain Virat Kohli returned after skipping the T20s against Bangladesh.

All-rounder Shivam Dube earned his maiden ODI call-up weeks after making his T20 debut against Bangladesh. Ace seamer Mohammed Shami was also back in the T20 squad in place of left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed, while Kuldeep Yadav came back in place of Krunal Pandya.

Pacer Bhuvneshwar has been nursing a hamstring and sides train since the team's tour of the West Indies in August.

The Indian team is scheduled to play three Twenty 20 Internationals against the West Indies with the series-opener in Mumbai on December 6 followed by matches in Thiruvananthapuram (December 8) and Hyderabad (December 11).

The three ODIs will be played in Chennai (December 15), Visakhapatnam (December 18) and Cuttack (December 22).

India vs West Indies, ODI Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

India vs West Indies, T20I Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar.