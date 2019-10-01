Binny-led group files nominations

Presidential aspirant Roger Binny and his team, who have the backing of former secretary Brijesh Patel, filed their nominations to contest the October 3 elections for the Karnataka State Cricket Association here on Monday.

The Binny-led group, however, will have an opposition in Captain MM Harish and his team, who are fighting the polls under the banner “swach cricket”. Harish, who is running for the president’s post, officially entered the race along with his allies by filing nomination on Monday.

At a press conference to introduce themselves, Harish and his team said that their purpose of contesting the elections was to “weed out corruption” in the association.

“We are not happy with how the KSCA has been run over the last six years,” said Harish. “Our intention is to weed out the corruption in the KSCA, and we’re not only here for these elections. We plan on staying put even if we don’t win and try to bring about a change at the grassroot level.”

A couple of candidates from Binny’s group have filed their nominations for two posts but they will be opting out from one of them on Tuesday, the last day for withdrawal of nominations between 11.00 am and 1.00 pm.

The Electoral Officer will announce the valid list of contesting candidates by 3.00 pm the same day.