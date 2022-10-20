Binny wants to enhance in-stadia experience

Newly-elected BCCI president Roger Binny on Thursday said enhancing in-stadia experience for fans is amongst his topmost priority along with improving the quality of pitches across the country.

“The stadium infrastructure also needs to become better. We have some lovely grounds but the 3­0-40,000 people inside the stadium need to be more comfortable. We are looking at enhancing in-stadia comfort for the fans,” said the 67-year-old during a press conference at his home turf – the Karnataka State Cricket Association.

Binny, a strong advocate for former players getting into administration, rued the state of pitches in the country. “Some of the pitches across the country are too docile, they are unfit for fast bowlers. If our team goes to England or Australia, it takes us two weeks or a month just to settle into the swing and bounce. That’s a very important area we need to look into.”

While India have an enviable bench strength, thanks to a robust structure and abundance of talent, a major problem plaguing them is the frequent breakdown of international cricketers. Be it bowlers or batters, injuries have been far too many with Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Deepak Chahar being ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup because of the same.

Binny listed it out as a major concern and said the current regime is looking to study it in detail and rectify it. “Like I’ve already mentioned once, we need to see and find out why our players getting injured so badly. The last 4-5 years have been particularly bad. It’s not that we don’t have the trainers or coaches but why should the players be breaking down so easily?

“Is the load too much? Are they playing too many formats? We have to find out and something needs to be done. This was one of the major talking points at the AGM. You can’t have a Bumrah break down 10 days before a World Cup.”

When asked if perks for domestic players will be enhanced considering the BCCI has over Rs 9,000 crores in its account, Binny felt lifting the standard of the Ranji Trophy is more important.

“I think the domestic players from the country are looked after pretty well. They have good facilities, they stay in good places. I don’t think that needs to be addressed at the moment.

“What is needed is to lift the standard of the Ranji Trophy because it’s the premium tournament in the country. Some of the players don’t seem to be interested in playing it. Karnataka takes care of its cricketers, they play one or two matches, they get a pension.”

Binny also wished more former players get into administration. "I joined some former cricketers in 1998 and started a movement to get more cricketers into the association. I feel a cricketer understands cricket better. A cricketer's input is always greater than a person who has not played the game. It's a must to have a cricketer in the administrative set-up. Luckily we came into KSCA and since 1998 it has really bloomed."