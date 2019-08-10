Bopanna advances to Montreal Masters semifinal

  Aug 10 2019
  • updated: Aug 10 2019, 14:37pm ist
India's Rohan Bopanna and his partner Denis Shapovalov progressed to the semi-final of the men's doubles event at the ATP Montreal Masters here after receiving walkover from their opponents.

The Indo-Canadian got a walkover in their quarterfinal clash against France's Benoit Paire and Swiss Stan Wawrinka.

Bopanna and Shapovalov will now face the Dutch duo of Robin Haase and Wesley Koolhof in the semifinal.

The unseeded duo of Bopanna and Shapovalov had knocked out the fourth seed French pair of Nichola Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin before defeating Kyle Edmund and Taylor Fritz in straight sets in the round of 16.

