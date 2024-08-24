Born blind, Rakshitha eyes Paralympics glory

Bengaluru: Born with a complete visual impairment and orphaned as a child, Rakshitha Raju is no stranger to life’s darkest challenges. Despite being dealt with a cruel hand by fate that would have left most people desolate, the 22-year-old has always looked at the brighter side of life.

Against all odds, this remarkable athlete from Baluru Gudnalli in Mudigere Taluk of Chikkamagaluru District has made it to the Paris Paralympics and is set to become the first Indian athlete to compete in the 1500m T-11 category of the quadrennial event.