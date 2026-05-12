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Born to throw, record-breaking Shot Putter Tejaswini scales new heights

Last year in Shivamogga, she produced a throw of 11.84 metres to rewrite Karnataka’s U-14 record.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 18:06 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 18:06 IST
sportsKarnatakashivamoggaShot Put

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