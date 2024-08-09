Botswana declares half-day holiday to mark first Olympic gold

The president of Botswana declared Friday afternoon a public holiday to celebrate Letsile Tebogo taking the country's first Olympic gold medal by winning the 200-metres sprint in Paris on Thursday.

Tebogo triumphed over US sprinters Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles to claim Africa's first 200m title and become the fifth-fastest man in history over the distance.

The 21-year-old ran in spikes bearing his mother's date of birth, saying he carried her with him, in a tribute after she passed away in May.