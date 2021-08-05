Boxer Lovlina Borgohain won bronze medal but she is not happy

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain made the country proud by winning a bronze medal in women's welterweight (64-69kg) category semi-final at the Tokyo Olympics. However, her father Tiken Borgohain has revealed that the boxer’s eyes were on the Olympic gold medal.

"I'm happy with her bronze medal. I did not watch her matches live. I'll go to Guwahati airport to receive her," Tiken Borgohain told ANI.

"I'll talk to her later. She will be sad right now as her dream was to win the gold medal,” he added.

Turkey’s Busenaz Surmeneli defeated Borgohain with a unanimous decision of 5-0. After Vijender Singh and MC Mary Kom, Borgohain got the third Indian medal from the Olympics in Boxing.

"Definitely not feeling good, as I have lost the match. Every time I have to settle for bronze, so I am feeling bad about it," ANI quoted Lovlina telling reporters.

"A medal is a medal even if it is Olympic or inter-district. I had prepared for gold and I was 100 per cent sure that I will take the gold this time around,” she added.

Further talking about her Olympic dream, she said: "Since I started boxing, I always dreamt of playing in the Olympics and winning the gold here. I used to do every work and training session thinking about the Olympics. Am feeling good currently that a medal came in the Olympics but my expectations were not met."