Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's loyalist Sanjay Singh confident of getting WFI top job

New Delhi: Sanjay Singh, the Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loyalist, on Wednesday exuded confidence of sweeping the much-delayed Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections, saying the fraternity knows who would be beneficial for the sport and who could inflict damage to it.

UP Wrestling Association vice-president Sanjay, who hails from Varanasi, is up against Commonwealth Games gold medallist Anita Sheoran for the post of president.

Anita is backed by the country's top wrestlers, who had accused outgoing WFI president Brij Bhushan of sexually exploiting women grapplers during his tenure.

The WFI office was teeming with the state officials who have gathered for Thursday's elections. A few coaches and referees were also present and all hoped for a favourable outcome.

If sources are to be believed, the Sanjay Singh panel, backed by Brij Bhushan, has the support of at least 41 out of 50 electoral college members.