Bromance: Novak Djokovic imitates Ronaldo's victory leap

The adorable ‘bro’mance between two world's number 1 sports stars, Novak Djokovic and Cristiano Ronaldo, bloomed as the youngest of the Big Three in tennis imitated Ronaldo’s celebratory move.
Djokovic in a video on Twitter, emulated CR7’s high leap leading to a pirouette landing accompanied by a loud “Si!” He tagged the football champion asking, "How did I do?"
.@Cristiano how did I do? 😂 https://t.co/cF1CQ0noPW
— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) November 13, 2020
The 33-year-old tennis player has been known to impersonate his peers including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Maria Sharapova, Goran Ivanesevic and Boris Becker.
Ronaldo replied with a “Not bad bro.”
Djokovic at the moment is in London for the ATP Finals.
