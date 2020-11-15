Bromance: Novak Djokovic imitates Ronaldo's victory leap

The adorable ‘bro’mance between two world's number 1 sports stars, Novak Djokovic and Cristiano Ronaldo, bloomed as the youngest of the Big Three in tennis imitated Ronaldo’s celebratory move.

Djokovic in a video on Twitter, emulated CR7’s high leap leading to a pirouette landing accompanied by a loud “Si!” He tagged the football champion asking, "How did I do?"

The 33-year-old tennis player has been known to impersonate his peers including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Maria Sharapova, Goran Ivanesevic and Boris Becker.

Ronaldo replied with a “Not bad bro.”

Djokovic at the moment is in London for the ATP Finals.