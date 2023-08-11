BTC agrees in principle to shift its operations out of city

The Bangalore Turf Club managed to wriggle out of a tight corner once again by collecting the license on Thursday to conduct racing operations for the month of August.
This means the BTC can complete the four remaining races of the Summer Season, starting with the card for Friday. More importantly, off-course betting is back, meaning BTC’s coffers won’t go dry soon.
But, the resolution has come at the cost of the BTC agreeing in principle to vacate the 68-acre property that sits in the heart of the city.
“This is such good news,” an elated BTC chairman Shivkumar Kheny told DH. “We had a meeting in the evening, but I couldn’t attend it because of a personal issue. I am just glad this happened, it’s such a relief.
“We have agreed in principle to the demands of the CM (Siddaramaiah), he has asked us to shift out of Bengaluru. Also, we will be meeting the advocate general to see how we can go about withdrawing the case that is in the Supreme Court.”
BTC had taken the Government to court in 2008 when asked by then CM Yeddiyurappa to vacate the premises. After they lost the case at the High Court where they were asked to exit in six months, they took it to the Supreme Court and earned a leave order. The case has remained in court since without any progress, allowing BTC to continue operations without interruption, until now.
While the case itself eventually became a bone of contention, the shifting of the venue has always been the primary issue. In fact, BTC had agreed to move a few times in the past, but plans came undone when the identified properties weren’t suitable.
“We have been promised that alternate land will be identified, and we will also get other assistance from the Government,” said Kheny. “These details will be discussed with his (CM’s) Ministers and we will find strategic solutions going forward. Most importantly, we will be allowed to continue racing at this venue until that time alternate land is identified and a new race club is built.”
Last week the Government of Karnataka - the Finance Department in specific - denied BTC their monthly license to conduct racing.
While the news was bleak at first with BTC losing chunks of revenue due to the cancellation of off-course betting, some stewards in the club were certain that there could be a resolution in the coming days since the current committee wasn’t against moving out of the venue.
“This is very good news for horse racing in the City,” said a member. “See, most of us knew that it was time to move out, it was becoming somewhat unsafe because of how old the building was. Sure, the Government resorted to denying the license for us to get here, but we also became a bit complacent, almost just sitting on it, waiting to see what happens.
“Now we have to be more proactive and I think this can be a new chapter for BTC, a less tumultuous one,” he added.
A steward in connection with the developments also noted that this ‘very unusual bonhomie’ between the BTC and the Government could also mean there is hope for a future reduction in the GST tax.
While that too is a possibility, the BTC will not want to look beyond the next four days of racing for they have seen enough to know not to celebrate too soon.