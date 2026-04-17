BTC declared glanders free, Summer season starts from May 1

<p>BENGALURU: In what can be called music to the ears of the beleaguered Bangalore Turf Club, the State Government has declared the entire facility as glanders-free, with the much sought-after summer season scheduled to kick off on May 1.</p>.<p>“The surveillance has been done according to the clause-4.4 and 4.6 of "National Action Plan for Control and Eradication of Glanders in India-(Revised 2025) and samples were found negative,” said a notification from D Chandrakala, Under Secretary to Government, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department.</p>.<p>“In this regard, as per the clause-5 of "National Action Plan for Control and Eradication of Glanders in India-(Revised 2025)" the earlier notified area is hereby declared De-Notified and the restriction imposed on the movement of equines, donkeys and mules in and out of the notified area is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect."</p>.<p>“This is exactly the news the club had been waiting for,” Uday K Easwaran former chairman and current managing committee member as well as steward, told DH. “We missed out on the entire winter season owing to glanders and we can’t wait to put on a show for the summer. We will be kicking off the season on May 1.</p>.Karnataka Cabinet decides to shift Bengaluru turf club to Kunigal stud farm.<p>“In order to give opportunities for Bengaluru-based horses which missed out on racing in the winter because of glanders, the first four races of the summer season – the opening two weekends basically – will be dedicated only to them. This will help them get up to speed because, as I said, they’ve not raced competitively.”</p>.<p>BTC is planning to have a total of 24 racing days in the summer season with the biggest attraction being the Summer Derby where the club is looking at offering a total prize money of Rs 5 crore, making it the richest race in the Indian calendar.</p>.<p>Outstation horses will be allowed to compete from May 15 but they must have two glanders-free certificates – each taken 21 days apart. Apart from 637 horses in Bengaluru, BTC expects around 150 outstation horses to take part in the summer season.</p>.<p>“The club doesn’t want to take any chances. Horses will have to be tested for two successive cycles and each cycle is 21 days. This has been informed to all owners and trainers so that they are prepared,” said Easwaran.</p>.<p>“Summer season in Bengaluru is the most anticipated one. Since we didn't have the winter, we have increased our stake money for the summer to Rs 20 cr -- the highest ever recorded prize money.</p>.<p>“Also the summer derby will offer Rs 5 cr prize money. Mr Zavaray S Poonawalla will contribute Rs 1.5 cr, BTC will contribute Rs 1 cr, we will raise about Rs 1 cr through sweepstakes and entry fees, and the remaining purse will be strung together by BTC and Mr Zavaray,” added Easwaran.</p>.<p>BTC was forced to cancel the winter season last December after two horses tested positive for the deadly glanders disease. What followed was a rigorous process of testing and quarantining to ensure racing was back for the summer.</p>