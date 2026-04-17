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BTC declared glanders free, Summer season starts from May 1

BTC is planning to have a total of 24 racing days in the summer season
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 23:52 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 23:52 IST
BengaluruSports News

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