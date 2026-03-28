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CAG report raps DYES for irregular release of funds

The CAG has flagged poor functioning in the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYES) in its latest report released on Thursday.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 20:13 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 20:13 IST
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