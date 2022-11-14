Chaubey keen for Karnataka to host more games

The All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey on Monday hinted international football could be returning to Karnataka if the State is ready to host it.

Chaubey, along with more than a handful of top AIFF officials which included vice-president and Karnataka State Football Association chief NA Haris, was in the city and visited the Bangalore Football Stadium where they were felicitated by the State body.

"I can also give assurance that, if Karnataka is ready to host any national team games, FIFA friendly - senior or underage, men or women - they can host," Chaubey confirmed.

Bengaluru hosted a slew of World Cup qualifiers over six years ago but the senior team has not played in the city since. There have been issues with the stadium, which will have to be dealt with while the trouble with the training grounds is no longer a concern with multiple high-level facilities available in the city.

"I was also discussing with Haris, what if Karnataka hosts more games - national and international level championships," the AIFF chief added, hinting at hosting at least one of the Santosh Trophy groups.

The State has hosted the Second Division League, Indian Women's League and a few Santosh Trophy games in recent years.

The AIFF also gave clarity on their proposal to give an annual grant of Rs 24 lakh to the State associations for the development of football. With more than a handful of States having come up short in their responsibilities, the top brass assured that the grant will be based on performance.

"This is not going to be given at one time. There is a programme behind it and the value of that programme is 24 lakh. It comes every month and certain establishments have to happen and only then will they get the money." Haris said. "There is a budget being made for State bodies. No financial assistance was there (for State bodies from AIFF before). This is the first time we have introduced this and the State has to perform for that. If the States do well, AIFF could give more also.

"There has to be a performance certificate or competition certificate or something like that. There is a policy and a check and balance audit," Chaubey added.

With the U-17 women's World Cup out of the way, the 45-year-old also added that work was going on to get the AIFF constitutions done.

"Our legal team is working on that. Once I get an advisory from them, we will take it to the ExCo (Executive Committee) and with a collective decision, come to the conclusion," he said adding that hosting the big ticket events help in building confidence.