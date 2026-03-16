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Chelsea captain James ruled out of PSG clash with hamstring injury

Despite the injuries, off-field issues and a daunting scoreline, Rosenior insisted his side still believe they can trouble PSG.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 16:48 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 16:48 IST
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