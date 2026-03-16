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Chelsea fined 10.75 million pounds, given suspended transfer ban, after Premier League rule breaches

According to a statement, the club also reported a potential breach of Academy rules in 2025.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 15:47 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 15:47 IST
Sports NewsPremier LeagueFootball LeagueChelsea

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