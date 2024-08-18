CM Mann felicitates hockey players for winning bronze medal at Paris Olympics

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday felicitated the hockey players from Punjab with a cash prize of Rs 1 crore each for winning the bronze medal in the recently concluded Paris Olympics.

Addressing a gathering at an event here, CM Mann said it is a historic occasion as these sons of the soil, who have brought laurels for the state and the country, are being honoured.

The Indian men's hockey team clinched the second successive bronze medal at the Olympic Games for the first time in 52 years with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Spain.