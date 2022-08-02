Commonwealth Games: India's schedule on day five

Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the fifth day on Tuesday.
All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)
Swimming:
Men
200m backstroke - heat 2 Srihari Natraj (3.04 pm)
1500m freestyle - heat 1 - Advait Page (4.10 pm) 1500m freestyle - heat 2 - Kushagra Rawat (4.28 pm)
Artistic Gymnastics:
Men
Vault final - Satyajit Mondal - 5.30 pm
Parallel Bars finals - Saif Sadak Tamboli (6.35 pm)
Badminton:
Mixed Team Gold Medal Match - India vs Malaysia (10:00 pm)
Boxing:
63.5kg-67 kg (welterweight) - round of 16 - Rohit Tokas (11.45 pm)
Lawn Bowl:
Women
Fours Gold medal match - (4.15 PM)
Pair Round 1 - (1 PM)
Triples Round 1 - (1 PM)
Men
Singles round 1 - (4.15 pm)
Four round 1 - (8.45 pm)
Triples round 2 - (8.45 pm)
Hockey:
Women's Pool A - India versus England - (06.30 pm)
Athletics:
Men
Long Jump qualifying round - M Sreeshankar, Muhammad Anees Yahiya - (2.30 pm)
High jump qualifying round - Tejaswini Shakar - 12.03 am (Wednesday)
Women
Discus throw final - Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon - 12.52 am (Wednesday)
Women's Shot Put Qualifying Round - Manpreet Kaur - (3:30 pm)
Women's 100m Round 1 - Dutee Chand - (5:15 pm onwards)
Squash:
Women's singles plate semi-finals - Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla - 8.30 pm
Men's singles semi-final - Saurav Ghosal 9.15 pm
Table Tennis:
Men's Gold Medal Match - India vs Singapore (6:00 pm IST)
Weightlifting:
Women 76kg - Punam Yadav (2 pm)
87 kg - Usha Bannaur NK - (11 pm)
Men's 96 kg - Vikas Thakur - (06.30 pm).
