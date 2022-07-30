Commonwealth Games Live: Gururaja Poojary wins bronze, Sanket Sargar wins silver; Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain to be in action day 2

Indian weightlifter Gururaja Poojar won a bronze medal in the men's 61 kg weightlifting event to take India's medal tally to two on day 2. Poojary managed a total lift of 269kg to win the bronze.Malaysia's Muhammad Aznil bin Bidin bagged the gold medal with an overall lift of 285 kg, whileMorea Baru of Papua New Guinea secured the silver with an overall lift of 273kg.
India register clean sweep over Guyana in the table tennis women's team event
The Indian women's team ofManika Batra, Reeth Tennison, Sreeja Akula, and Diya Chitaleregistered a clean sweep over Guyana in the table tennis women's team event in Day 2, and remain unbeaten in the group stages.
India's Sanket Sargar on top in Men's 55kg-Snatch category
Dropped by Govt, Pakistan badminton contingent finds last minute sponsor to reach Birmingham
A four-member Pakistan badminton team, the standard squad size being eight, has made it to Birmingham against all odds.
The players including Olympian Mahoor Shahzad were not even supposed to be here.
The Pakistan Sports Board dropped badminton from its Commonwealth Games contingent earlier this month due to lack of funds, crushing their hopes before they found a last minute sponsor in the country's Olympic body. (PTI)
CWG 2022: Barbados women make winning start to Group A campaign, defeat Pakistan by 15 runs
Captain Hayley Matthews and Kycia Knight slammed half-centuries as Barbados made a winning start to their women's T20 campaign in 2022 Commonwealth Games, defeating Pakistan by 15 runs at Edgbaston.
Pushed into batting first, Kycia remained unbeaten with 62 off 56 balls, hitting nine boundaries while Hayley scored 51 off 50 balls, laced with four fours and a six, to take Barbados to 144/4 in 20 overs. In reply, all-rounder Nida Dar scored an unbeaten half-century off 31 balls, but it was not enough for Pakistan to keep up with the asking rate, ending at 129/6 eventually. (IANS)
Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain to begin campaign on day 2
Ghana boxer suspended after failing drug test
Ghanian boxer Shakul Samed has been suspended by the CWG organisers after he tested positive for a banned masking agent on day one of the competition, the Games' Anti-Doping and Medical Commission said. (PTI)
My ultimate goal is Paris Olympics, says Sindhu
Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu hopes the Commonwealth Games will serve as a perfect launchpad for her quest to regain the world championship crown next month.
Sindhu, who won a silver and a bronze in the last two editions, is chasing an elusive gold medal at the ongoing Games and thereafter her immediate target will be the Tokyo World Championships from August 22-28. (PTI)
Gymnast Yogeshwar qualifies for all-around final
With high hopes, Nikhat Zareen set to make her CWG debut in Birmingham
Credit: IANS Photo
Srihari Nataraj books final berth in men's 100m backstroke
Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj has qualified for the finals of men's 100m backstroke after clocking 54:55 seconds in the semi-final event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games.
The 21-year-old finished fourth in his heat and seventh overall to secure a berth in the medal event that will take place on Sunday. (PTI)
Yogeshwar makes cut; Tamboli, Mondal ousted
Yogeshwar Singh was the lone Indian male gymnast to qualify for the all-around final after his teammates Saif Tamboli and Satyajit Mondal narrowly missed out in the Commonwealth Games here.
The 25-year-old Haryana gymnast, who has participated in three World Championships, overcame some stiff competition to finish at the 16th place with an overall score of 73.600. (PTI)
India's schedule for Saturday
Following is India's schedule on competition day two of the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.
Credit: IANS Photo
All times in Indian Standard Time.
Swimming:
Men's 200m freestyle - Heat 3: Kushagra Rawat (3.06 pm)
Artistic Gymnastics:
Women's team final and individual qualification:
Ruthuja Nataraj, Protistha Samanta and Praniti Naik (9 pm)
Athletics:
Men's marathon final: Nitendra Singh Rawat (1.30 pm)
Badminton:
Mixed team Group A: India vs Sri Lanka (1.30 pm); India vs Australia (11.30 pm)
Boxing:
54-57kg (featherweight) round of 32: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (5 pm)
66-70kg (light middleweight) round of 16: Lovlina Borgohain (12am on Sunday)
86-92kg (heavyweight) round of 16: Sanjeet (1 am on Sunday)
Squash:
Men's singles round of 32: Ramit Tandon (5 pm); Sourav Ghosal (6.15 pm)
Women's singles round of 32: Sunaya Sara Kuruvilla (5.45 pm); Joshana Chinnapa (5.45 pm)
Table Tennis:
Women's Group 2: India vs Guyana (2 pm)
Men's Group 3: India vs Northern Ireland (4.30 pm)
Cycling:
Women sprint qualifying: Mayuri Late, Triyasha Paul (02.30 pm – 6.15 pm)
Women's 3000m individual pursuit qualifying: Meenakshi (2.30 pm – 6.15 pm)
Men's Keirin first round: Esow Alben (8.30 pm – 11.30 pm)
Hockey:
Women's Pool A: India vs Wales (11.30 pm)
Weightlifting:
Men's 55kg: Sanket Sargar (1.30 pm)
Men's 61kg: Gururaja (4.15 pm)
Women's 49kg: Mirabai Chanu (8 pm)
Women's 55kg: S Bindyarani Devi (12:30 am on Sunday)
Lawn Bowls:
Men's Triple: India vs Malta (1 pm - 6.15 pm)
Women's Singles: Tania Choudhary vs Laura Daniels (Wales): 1 pm – 6.15 pm
Men's Pair: India vs Cook Islands (7.30 pm – 12.45 am on Sunday)
Women's Four: India vs Canada (7.30 pm – 12.45 am on Sunday).