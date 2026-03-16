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Confusion prevails over Babar Azam’s exclusion from Bangladesh tour

The PCB initially announced the squad for the Bangladesh tour without mentioning if Babar and some other seniors were dropped or rested.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 11:35 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 11:35 IST
Sports NewsBabar AzamIndia-Pakistan cricket match

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