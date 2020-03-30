Mary Kom donates one month's salary to PM relief fund

COVID-19: Mary Kom donates month's salary as Rajya Sabha MP to PM relief fund

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 30 2020, 15:11 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2020, 15:11 ist
AFP Photo

Six-time world champion boxer M C Mary Kom on Monday said she will donate her one month's salary as Rajya Sabha MP, amounting to Rs 1 lakh, to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

"In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, I wish to donate my one month's salary to the PM National Relief Fund. So, please debit an amount of Rs 1,00,000 from my account," Mary Kom said in a letter to the bank where her salary account is maintained.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

The Manipuri, who is also a Commonwealth and Asian Games champion, became a Rajya Sabha MP in 2016.

She recently qualified for her second Olympic Games, which was postponed to 2021 due to the deadly outbreak.

Track state-wise coronavirus positive cases tally here

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to more than 34,000 deaths worldwide. Over 700,000 people have been infected by the deadly virus worldwide.

In India, the number of cases has crossed 1,000 and the death toll is over 25.

The pandemic has brought all sporting activity to a grinding halt across the globe. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mary Kom
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Ola gives 500 vehicles for COVID-19 related activities

Ola gives 500 vehicles for COVID-19 related activities

Plea in SC for parole to prisoners above 50-yr-old

Plea in SC for parole to prisoners above 50-yr-old

Davinder Singh sent to further custody till Apr 3

Davinder Singh sent to further custody till Apr 3

PM shares 3D animated videos of him practising yoga

PM shares 3D animated videos of him practising yoga

 