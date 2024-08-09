Covid-hit Lyles coughed through the night before taking 200m bronze

Paris: Noah Lyles, who tested positive for Covid on Tuesday and took bronze in the Olympic 200 metres sprint on Thursday, said the virus "definitely" affected his performance, and that he had been coughing through the night ahead of the race.

The US athlete, who has asthma, was taken off the track in a wheelchair after the finish as he battled to catch his breath and tore his singlet half off.

"I was quite light-headed after that race. Shortness of breath, chest pain, but after a while I could catch my breath and get my wits about me," Lyles said later.

"It definitely affected my performance. I've had to take a lot of breaks… I was coughing through the night. I'm more proud of myself than anything, coming out here to get a bronze with Covid."