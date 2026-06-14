'100 overs a day': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's secret to success revealed by childhood coach Manish Ojha

<p>Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's exploits in the last two <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl">IPL seasons</a> have left most experts and fans awestruck, but reaching such a level at the young age of 15 years has taken gruelling hard work. His childhood coach, Manish Ojha revealed that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rr">Rajasthan Royals </a>star practised batting for eight hours a day, facing 100 overs or 600 balls. </p><p>The teenage sensation has become the youngest to be selected into the senior Indian men's squad when he was called-up for the T20I tour of the UK and the Asian Games. </p><p>Ojha has trained Sooryavanshi from the age of eight at his academy in Patna. He opened up about the hard work by his student and the sacrifices made by his parents Sanjeev and Aarti. While speaking to <em>PTI </em>Ojha said that parents these days are bringing their children as young as five, to make them into "Next Vaibhav". </p>.Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is going to be bigger than Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli put together: Dale Steyn.<p>He also revealed how parents are now flocking to academies with kids as young as five, with an aim to turn their off-springs into 'Next Vaibhav'.</p><p>But it is easier said than done, Ojha maintained in an interview with <em>PTI. </em></p><p>So once Sooryavanshi switched from tennis to hardball, how many balls would he face on an average since age 10? Ojha's answer would blow away everyone.</p><p>"See, we don't count the balls, how many balls he played, but I will give you a minimum estimate, that he played more than 600 balls," Ojha told <em>PTI</em> during an exclusive interview.</p><p>He then broke down the segregation of the 100 overs. </p><p>"I'll tell you how. Around 200-300 balls, I used to give throwdowns all by myself. And when I got tired, there were other support staff, they used to help me. And when they got tired, there were bowlers from our academy, they used to help them. And sometimes even they got exhausted and if there was time still left, they used to make 2-3 groups, and whatever was told to them, they used to bowl," Ojha said. </p><p>"It included deliveries during net sessions, the throw downs and sometimes, he used to face the bowling machine. This practice used to start from 7.30 am, and used to go on till 4 pm," Ojha said. </p><p>Several former cricketers and experts are in awe of Sooryavanshi's bat swing and the follow through, which creates a sensational arc that ensures that the ball goes the distance. Ojha believed six years of repetitive training has created a muscle memory.</p><p>"So this practice, which Vaibhav did, he did it for a long time, and you are doing the same thing, you are doing it again and again, so your skill set is good, and plus, you are focusing on it, a dedicated resource person, is working with you, and you are following the right technical parameters, so it gives you a positive output, which is happening with Vaibhav," Ojha explained.</p>.'Forced us to pick him': Chief selector Ajit Agarkar reveals why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was picked in India squad.<p>Ojha also believed that Sooryavanshi has been brought up with very good values and his parents have made their share of sacrifices in building a champion player that he has become.</p><p>"See, without the parents' support, nothing is possible," Ojha was very straight and to the point.</p><p>"I always say, there were many coaches in Bihar, but Sanjeev ji chose me, so I will always be indebted to him. There are many coaches in Bihar and I was not a well-known coach at that time nor did I have much experience in coaching, but he chose me, and that too, just for my training, so it was a matter of respect for me," Ojha recalled the time when a eight year-old tiny kid came to his academy all the way from Samastipur, a two and half hour one-way drive. "I was very surprised that a kid from Samastipur will come and play, so for me, it was more than coaching, it was a matter of reputation, that a kid is coming from so far, so I should at least pass on whatever skill set I have," he said.</p><p>OJha said Sooryavanshi's mother prepared lunch for 10-15 people before the father-son duo left for Patna at around 5 am in the morning.</p><p>"His mother used to get up at 2 am or 2.30 am in the morning and would prepare lunch. Not just for Vaibhav or his father or their driver but also for couple of bowlers who used to come with them. Then there were net bowlers in our academy too.</p><p>"Also there were a lot of kids who didn't get much support from home, so they used to bring lunch for such kids and feed them," Ojha fondly recalled.</p><p>"If good bowlers who got tired, forgot to bring their lunch, they would share Vaibhav's food. So 10-15 people used to come regularly, and you understand that getting up at 2 am in the morning, and making food for so many people, you have to understand how big a contribution it is," he added.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>