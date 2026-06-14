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'100 overs a day': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's secret to success revealed by childhood coach Manish Ojha

He opened up about the hard work by his student and the sacrifices made by his parents Sanjeev and Aarti.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 09:16 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 09:16 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRRVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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