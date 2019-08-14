14 Aug 1990: Sachin's first international century

India, Sachin, and his centuries

"Sachin, Sachin! Sachin, Sachin!"

Coloured jerseys, new types of equipment, and a changing dynamics of cricket. It was when the sport and the nation were going through a transformation, shedding the garb of old times, that Sachin Tendulkar emerged. His rise was not just the rise of a superstar batsman, it was the evolution of a nation. One of the biggest Indian superstars of the 90s, he defined the changing society. His ascent towards stardom coincided with a time when globalisation made us look at the wonders of the west with awe, when Pepsi was fast dominating the market, when blue jeans and a changing wardrobe became our style, when the bewildered middle class was trying to find its identity. Sachin Tendulkar personified the then middle-class imagination, a teetotaler dedicated to his work with utmost sincerity coupled with his devotion towards his family. And that is why Sachin's journey of 100 hundreds perhaps depicts the rise of India as a nation trying to find its feet in world politics.

On this day, 29 years back, the maestro scored his first international century. An innings that bore the hallmark of his excellence, grit, and authority. An innings that announced the arrival of a prodigy, who would rule the roost for the next two decades.

England vs India, second Test, Manchester (9 August to 14 August 1990)

Englan scored a mammoth 519 in the first innings, thanks to centuries from Graham Gooch, Mike Atherton, and Robin Smith. In reply, India managed to score 432, still, 87 runs adrift of England's total. In what was a batting deck, England declared at 320/4 in the second innings, setting India a target of 408 runs in 88 overs on the fifth day.

India slumped to 183 for 6, with the English bowlers finding enough movement in the pitch to dismantle the opposition. Off-spinner Eddie Hemmings picked up three wickets, including the crucial wickets of Mohammad Azharuddin and Kapil Dev. At this juncture, Manoj Prabhakar joined Sachin in the middle. The onus was on 17-year-old Sachin to save the day for his country. As he would later so many times in his playing career.

Sachin and Prabhakar added a mammoth 160 runs for the seventh wicket and managed to eke out a draw for India. The duo thwarted the English pacers Devon Malcolm and Angus Fraser, and the venomous off-breaks of Hemmings. Sachin remained unbeaten on 119, while Prabhakar was not out on 128-ball 67. Tendulkar's maiden century helped him to become the youngest Indian to slam a Test ton, a record he still holds.

On March 16, 2012, in the Asia Cup against Bangladesh, Sachin Tendulkar would score his last century. He would end his career standing on the Everest of 100 hundreds, a record that will stand the test of time.

August 24, 1990: The day when it all began.