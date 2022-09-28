1st T20I: India defeat South Africa by 8 wickets

1st T20I: India defeat South Africa by 8 wickets

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 28 2022, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2022, 22:19 ist

Brilliant knocks by opener K L Rahul (51 off 56) and Suryakumar Yadav (50 off 33) helped India beat South Africa by 8 wickets in the first T20I at Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield Stadium. Arshdeep Singh was the star performer with the ball, picking up 3 wickets.

The next T20I will be held on October 2, at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

