1st T20I: India defeat South Africa by 8 wickets

Brilliant knocks by opener K L Rahul (51 off 56) and Suryakumar Yadav (50 off 33) helped India beat South Africa by 8 wickets in the first T20I at Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield Stadium. Arshdeep Singh was the star performer with the ball, picking up 3 wickets.
The next T20I will be held on October 2, at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium.
