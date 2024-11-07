Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

1st T20I: India's second line stars look for a breakaway series against South Africa

It is imperative for them to shed the tag of sidekicks and establish themselves as the first-choice players in this format.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 08:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2024, 08:44 IST
Sports NewsIndian Cricket teamCricketSouth Africa

Follow us on :

Follow Us