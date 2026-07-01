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Homesportscricket

1st T20I: Rain forces abandonment of opening match between India and England

The rains only got heavier and with a little more than 40 minutes left for the cut-off time for a five-over game, the umpires decided to call the match off.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 21:21 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 21:21 IST
sportsSports NewsCricketT20I

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