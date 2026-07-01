1st T20I: Rain forces abandonment of opening match between India and England

<p>Chester-le-Street: The first T20I between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india">India</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/england">England</a> was abandoned because of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rains">incessant rains</a> here on Wednesday.</p>.<p>It had begun raining towards the end of India’s innings but before that the visitors posted 189 for seven in 20 overs.</p>.<p>The rains only got heavier and with a little more than 40 minutes left for the cut-off time for a five-over game, the umpires decided to call the match off.</p>.Second T20 | India skittled out for a paltry 125 despite Abhishek blitz.<p>India captain Shreyas Iyer struck a 47-ball 68 while opening batter Abhishek Sharma scored 59. Towards the end of the innings, all-rounder Shivam Dube chipped in with a 21-ball 42 not out.</p>.<p>The second contest of the five-match series will be held in Manchester on July 4.</p>.<p>Brief scores: India 189/7 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 59, Shreyas Iyer 68, Shivam Dube 42 not out; Saqib Mahmood 3/33) vs England. No result.</p>