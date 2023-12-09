1st T20I: Young India aim for right answers in tough Proteas 'test'

With injured skipper Hardik Pandya out till the start of IPL, lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah taking a break and not much clarity over Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's T20 future ahead of the World Cup in June, one wouldn't be able to read much into either success or failure of the team in South Africa.