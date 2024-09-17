20 days of cricket in 24 days! Howzat for a schedule?

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Cricket Association officials may not have envisaged the scheduling whirlpool they would get stuck in when they took an inordinately long time to find a resolution for the dispute between two clubs that were fighting for promotion.
The delay in coming to a solution meant the KSCA league began much behind schedule, and the cascading effect has forced them to squeeze in more matches in a short window. The heavy workload, therefore, has the potential to hurt Karnataka's campaign in the Ranji Trophy, which commences early next month.
The KSCA season began on June 29 with various leagues, more than a month later than they would normally have resumed. To make up for some lost time, KSCA converted the Sir Mirza Ismail Shield tournament games to two-day matches from the planned three-day affairs.
Then came the KSCA's pet project, the Maharaja Trophy T20 tournament which saw most of the top Karnataka players take part. A total of 33 matches were played in the space of 17 days.
After just a three-day break, most of the elite state cricketers, many of whom are certain starters in the Ranji Trophy, exchanged coloured clothing in the Maharaja Trophy with white flannels after being placed across four Karnataka teams for the Dr (Capt) K Thimmappiah memorial tournament, which is in its third round.
The matches in this tournament -- which began on September 4 and ends on September 27 -- are of four days’ duration and the league phase will see 12 days of cricket in a span of just 14 days. And if a home team or two qualifies for semifinals and final, then an extra eight days of cricket (assuming the matches last the full distance) in just 10 days.
To term the schedule tough would be an understatement. Even going by the increased fitness levels of today's cricketers, this is stretching the limit. Yes, other state teams are also going through the same grind in the tournament but most of their players aren't first choices for their respective Ranji teams.
KSCA President Raghuram Bhat, however, preferred to see the brighter side. "The more they play, the better it is for them, no?" he countered.
"Of course, the schedule has been a bit tight but the situation was such this season. But the players are happy, they are performing well... You can see that."
Was there any consideration to reduce four-day matches to three days to provide extra breaks for the players? After all, there was a precedent in the tweaking of the Sir Mirza Ismail Shield.
It's not just about fatigue, the niggles, which are common, can get worse if proper rest and care isn't taken.
"We did think of it (three-day matches), but I wanted to make sure the players, after playing a T20 tournament, get into four-day groove ahead of the Ranji Trophy.
"Have you seen how other state teams practice? I have seen Mumbai in Alur grounds, they practice from 6.00 am to 6.00 pm! Our players are at least playing, they will get some break while they are batting."
The Ranji Trophy, the country's premier domestic tournament, kicks off on October 11, less than two weeks after the ongoing Thimmappiah tournament concludes. And during that window, the Senior team will have a preparatory camp as well. Good luck with the campaign!
Published 17 September 2024, 02:10 IST