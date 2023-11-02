2011 revisited, but without a touch of charm

Shreyas Iyer is another player who needs to come up with more substantive contributions. The right-hander is under scanner and he could be just one failure away from conceding his place Ishan Kishan, who brings the left-handed variety to the middle order.

INDIA

Seldom have India looked so formidable in a multi-nation tournament. They did have an unbeaten run in 2015, but looked vulnerable on a few occasions. In 2019, too, they entered the semifinal with a lone loss to England while surviving a big scare against Afghanistan. Rohit Sharma and Co have found themselves in a spot against Australia and England but in the end emerged comfortable winners. No match underlined their dominance than the one against England last Sunday in Lucknow. Despite managing a below par score, they pulled off a 100-run win that would have done a world of good to their confidence. A win on Thursday would make them the first team to make the semifinals.