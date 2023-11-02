2011 revisited, but without a touch of charm

Mumbai: Ahead of the India-Sri Lanka World Cup clash, Sachin Tendulkar’s life-size statue was unveiled near the stand named after the legendary batter himself here at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. On the opposite side of the ground, MS Dhoni’s iconic six to seal the 2011 final in India’s favour was immortalised prior to the commencement of the current edition by installing two chairs at the site where the ball landed in the newly-named “ICC World Cup 2011 Victory Memorial Stand.”
Tendulkar, who became a World Cup medal winner in his last attempt, and Dhoni, the skipper of the victorious team, serve as two inspiring figures as India take on the struggling islanders on Thursday. At stake for India is a spot in the semifinal.
Much water has flown under the bridge since the two sides clashed on April 2 nearly 13 years ago. Having won six matches in a row, India are overwhelming favourites to win the title whereas Lankans, who can’t hold a candle to their 2011 side under Kumar Sangakkara, are struggling to keep their heads above water.
All-rounder Angelo Mathews, who missed the 2011 final due to injury after fashioning their semifinal win over New Zealand, is the lone surviving member of the beaten side while Virat Kohli and R Ashwin carry vivid memories of the triumphant campaign.
The recent meetings between the two sides at the Asia Cup exposed the gulf in quality between India and Sri Lanka with Rohit Sharma’s men humbling the hosts in the two matches they played. Notwithstanding the glorious uncertainties this game keeps throwing up, it would need nothing less than a hara-kiri from India for Sri Lanka to cause the biggest upset of the tournament.
INDIA
Hardik Pandya’s absence, which had the potential to have a debilitating impact on their campaign, has been overcome by a brilliant Mohammed Shami but the form of Mohammed Siraj has become a bit of a concern. Barring the game against Pakistan, Siraj hasn’t looked like the lethal bowler he has developed into. With wickets not coming his way, he has been guilty of trying too many things. The Hyderabadi needs to pull up his socks and deliver or else he would be putting his place in the XI in jeopardy.
Shreyas Iyer is another player who needs to come up with more substantive contributions. The right-hander is under scanner and he could be just one failure away from conceding his place Ishan Kishan, who brings the left-handed variety to the middle order.
INDIA
Seldom have India looked so formidable in a multi-nation tournament. They did have an unbeaten run in 2015, but looked vulnerable on a few occasions. In 2019, too, they entered the semifinal with a lone loss to England while surviving a big scare against Afghanistan. Rohit Sharma and Co have found themselves in a spot against Australia and England but in the end emerged comfortable winners. No match underlined their dominance than the one against England last Sunday in Lucknow. Despite managing a below par score, they pulled off a 100-run win that would have done a world of good to their confidence. A win on Thursday would make them the first team to make the semifinals.
SRI LANKA
Just before the World Cup, Sangakkara lamented the absence of Mathews for the 2011 final. The all-rounder, who was in the original World Cup squad, had inspired Lanka to a win over New Zealand in the semifinal but missed the final in Mumbai due to an injury. By quirk of fate, Mathews is back at the Wankhade and the young Lankan side would look at the former skipper produce an inspiring performance in what would be his last World Cup.
The Lankans can also do well with some positive approach from skipper Mendis, who has become extra cautious after assuming captaincy.
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka were still savouring their win over defending champions England when Afghanistan took wind out of their sails with an eight-wicket thrashing. The repeated injuries to many first-choice players haven’t helped Lanka form a settled unit. Their pace unit has been hit the hardest with regular skipper Dasun Shanaka, Matheesha Pathirana and Lahiru Kumara have exited one by one leaving their attack in a depleted state. Sadeera Samarawickrama, skipper Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka have been amongst runs but lack of consistency has hurt Lankan cause.
PITCH/CONDITIONS
The surface is expected to be another belter with little respite for the bowlers. The weather forecast predicts zero precipitation but since it’s going to be mostly cloudy, dew may not be such a big factor. It’s a win toss and bat first wicket.
Squads:
INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya.
SRI LANKA: Kusal Mendis (c&wk), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Kumara, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith
Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Angelo Mathews, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne.