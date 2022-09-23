India beat Australia to level 3-match series 1-1

2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma guides India to series-levelling 6-wicket win

The match began two-and-a-half hours after its designated time due to a wet outfield and was reduced to an eight-over-a-side contest

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Sep 23 2022, 23:05 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2022, 23:11 ist

Skipper Rohit Sharma blazed away to an unbeaten 46 as India registered a series-levelling six-wicket win over Australia in the second T20I here on Friday.

Chasing 91, Rohit scored 46 off 20 balls which included four boundaries and as many sixes to take India over the line with four balls to spare in the rain-affected game.

Earlier, wicketkeeper Matthew Wade scored an unbeaten 43 to power Australia to a challenging 90 for 5.

The match began two-and-a-half hours after its designated time due to a wet outfield and was reduced to an eight-over-a-side contest.

Axar Patel (2/13) bowled a fiery spell, snaring two wickets.

Skipper Aaron Finch, who scored a 15-ball 31, and Wade (43 off 20) were the top contributors for Australia.

Brief Score:

Australia: 90 for 5 in 8 overs (Matthew Wade 43 not out, Aaron Finch 31; Axar Patel 2/13)

India: 92 for 4 in 7.2 overs

