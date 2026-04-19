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2nd WT20I: Wolvaardt, Luus fifties help South Africa script 8-wicket win over India

The hosts made 148 for two in 17.1 overs. SA now lead the five-match series 2-0.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 15:43 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 15:43 IST
Sports NewsCricketSouth Africa

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