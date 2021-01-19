3 injured in fire at scrap shop in Mumbai

3 injured in fire at scrap shop in Mumbai

Over 10 fire engines and water tankers along with ambulances and other equipment were rushed to the spot, a fire brigade official said

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 19 2021, 13:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2021, 13:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three people were injured in a fire that broke out at a scrap shop in Kurla area of Mumbai on Tuesday morning, a civic official said.

The blaze erupted around 10:35 am in the shop, where various scrap items and gas cylinders used for cutting work were kept, in a market on Khairani Road, he said.

The fire brigade declared it as a 'level-2' (major) blaze around 11 am, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Three people were injured in the blaze and they were admitted to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital, he said, adding that their health updates are awaited.

Over 10 fire engines and water tankers along with ambulances and other equipment were rushed to the spot, a fire brigade official said.

Firefighting is still on, the official said.

The exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mumbai
Fire
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

PVR Cinemas predicts return of 'big bang' releases

PVR Cinemas predicts return of 'big bang' releases

An archaeological feud over ancient vision of cosmos

An archaeological feud over ancient vision of cosmos

'Tandav' stirs controversy, but it’s not the only one

'Tandav' stirs controversy, but it’s not the only one

The Lead: Welcoming the year with Ritviz Mashup

The Lead: Welcoming the year with Ritviz Mashup

Karnataka's first wolf sanctuary may come up in Koppal

Karnataka's first wolf sanctuary may come up in Koppal

 